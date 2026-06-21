Signal President Meredith Whittaker urges caution with AI chatbots
Signal President Meredith Whittaker is urging people to be cautious with AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Claude.
She reminds us, "These are not your friends. These are not conscious beings."
While she uses AI for basic stuff like formatting documents, she doesn't trust them for bigger decisions since they just repeat what's already out there, and that could limit creativity.
Whittaker warns Microsoft Copilot data risks
Whittaker is also worried about privacy with tools like Microsoft's Copilot.
She called out claims that Copilot could handle things like Christmas shopping, which would mean giving it access to personal information: a credit card, messages, and even your calendar.
For her, letting an AI have such deep access feels like a backdoor that goes against everything Signal stands for when it comes to privacy.