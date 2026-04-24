To keep track of your spending, use Cleo AI chatbot

Budgeting often seems daunting, but the Cleo AI chatbot makes it both interesting and simple. By securely connecting to your bank account, Cleo categorizes expenses like groceries and bills, giving real-time insight and personalized advice. It provides a friendly, conversational interface for instant answers, and keeps you motivated with fun interactions. From basic insights to advanced credit building, Cleo makes budgeting accessible for all.

Insight 1 Real-time spending insights Providing real-time spending insights, Cleo automatically categorizes your expenses. This way, users can see where their money is going, whether it's for groceries or shopping. By understanding spending patterns, Cleo creates a personalized budget with defined spend limits for different categories. This insight is especially useful for those who want to track their finances without going through the hassle of manual entry.

Insight 2 Personalized budget advice The chatbot provides personalized budget advice according to your spending habits. It can respond to queries like "How much did I spend on food this week?" or provide motivational nudges like "You spent too much on takeout." All this is designed to keep users engaged, without feeling intimidated by their financial situation. The dynamic updates ensure your budget adapts as your spending changes.

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Insight 3 Alerts and notifications Cleo also sends you real-time alerts when you are coming close to your set limits or when bills are due. These notifications help cut down financial worries by keeping you aware of your current financial status at all times. The alerts are timely, relevant, and ensure that you never miss an important payment or exceed your budget without realizing it.

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Insight 4 Goal setting made easy Setting financial goals is also simplified with Cleo's intuitive interface. You can simply type in goals like "I want to save $200 a month," and the chatbot sets up progress tracking, along with reminders, to help you achieve these targets. The feature encourages consistent saving habits by making goal-setting so straightforward and manageable.