How a software bug saved this audio company from failure

In the world of software development, bugs are usually seen as problems that need to be fixed. However, there are rare cases where a bug can actually turn out to be beneficial. One such case was witnessed by Rogue Amoeba, an audio software company. In 2002, a glitch in their Audio Hijack app helped boost sales and saved the company from potential closure.

Early struggles The initial strategy and its impact on sales When Rogue Amoeba launched the first version of Audio Hijack, they wanted customers to fully test the app before buying it. Their initial download offered 15 days of unlimited usage. After that period, the app would prompt users to register at launch and quit after 15 minutes. It would also disable recording capabilities. However, this strategy didn't work as expected and sales remained mediocre for a long time.

Unexpected boost The bug that changed everything Despite the initial sales slump, Rogue Amoeba kept developing Audio Hijack and released version 1.6. To their surprise, this relatively minor update saw a huge jump in sales. The reason? A bug! The glitch accidentally shortened the free trial period from 15 days to just 15 minutes of recording. This new restriction led to significantly higher sales as customers were more likely to purchase the app after trying it out for a shorter duration.