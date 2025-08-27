How a software bug saved this audio company from failure
What's the story
In the world of software development, bugs are usually seen as problems that need to be fixed. However, there are rare cases where a bug can actually turn out to be beneficial. One such case was witnessed by Rogue Amoeba, an audio software company. In 2002, a glitch in their Audio Hijack app helped boost sales and saved the company from potential closure.
Early struggles
The initial strategy and its impact on sales
When Rogue Amoeba launched the first version of Audio Hijack, they wanted customers to fully test the app before buying it. Their initial download offered 15 days of unlimited usage. After that period, the app would prompt users to register at launch and quit after 15 minutes. It would also disable recording capabilities. However, this strategy didn't work as expected and sales remained mediocre for a long time.
Unexpected boost
The bug that changed everything
Despite the initial sales slump, Rogue Amoeba kept developing Audio Hijack and released version 1.6. To their surprise, this relatively minor update saw a huge jump in sales. The reason? A bug! The glitch accidentally shortened the free trial period from 15 days to just 15 minutes of recording. This new restriction led to significantly higher sales as customers were more likely to purchase the app after trying it out for a shorter duration.
Business turnaround
From glitch to game-changer
The unintentional change in trial restrictions turned out to be a game-changer for Rogue Amoeba. Their sales improved to a level that made it worthwhile to continue working on and improving Audio Hijack. Within a year, the company had grown into a full-time job for its three founders and employed 12 people. Rogue Amoeba continues to be active. In 2024, it released 42 updates for popular products such as Audio Hijack, Loopback, and SoundSource.