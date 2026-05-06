Sonos cuts Ace headphones price by $100 to $299
Technology
Sonos just knocked $100 off its Ace headphones, dropping the price from $399 to $299.
If you've been eyeing premium sound but didn't want to splurge on AirPods Max, this deal makes the Ace a much more wallet-friendly pick for music and podcast lovers.
Up to 30 hours with noise-canceling
You get up to 30 hours of battery life with noise-canceling on, so these can last through study marathons or long commutes.
They're comfy for hours, and come with touch controls plus smooth multi-device switching, handy if you're always bouncing between your phone and laptop.