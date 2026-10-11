You can now play classic PS2 games on PS5 consoles
What's the story
A new hack for the PlayStation 5 (PS5) has been released by modder Sword. The software, called PS5SX2, adds support for PlayStation 2 (PS2) games on jailbroken consoles. It even supports physical disks, letting you relive your favorite classics in their original form. This is a major development in the realm of backward compatibility for Sony's latest console.
Emulator details
PS5SX2 is a native port of PCSX2
PS5SX2 is a native port of PCSX2, a well-known PlayStation 2 emulator for PC.
The modder has successfully adapted the PCSX2 CPU recompilers to run on the PS5's custom Zen 2 chip.
Unlike earlier hacks that ran PCSX2 on a host system and streamed it to the television, this one does all recompiling and rendering on the console itself.
Compatibility features
Supports multiple disk image formats
PS5SX2 supports nearly all popular disk image formats used for PS2 emulation, including ISO, CHD, CSO, and ZSO.
It also fully supports physical PS2 game disks on both built-in optical drives and external USB optical drives.
However, it can only read PS2 games released on DVDs, not CDs, due to a hardware limitation of the PS5's optical drive.
Enhanced features
Comes with high-resolution upscaling, post-processing filters
The PS5SX2 emulator also comes with a range of features to improve your retro gaming experience.
One major feature is high-resolution upscaling, allowing 6X scaling over the PS2's native resolution for up to 4K on modern displays.
The emulator also supports several upscaling and post-processing filters, including AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR).
Patch files (.pnach) compatible with PCSX2 can also be used to unlock widescreen or 60fps support for certain titles.
User control
Other features include online multiplayer, virtual memory cards
Beyond graphical enhancements, the PS5SX2 emulator lets gamers adjust graphics, audio, and gameplay settings from their smartphone or tablet. The changes take effect instantly.
It also lets you play online by emulating the PS2's network adapter and routing traffic to community servers.
Other features include keyboard and mouse support, couch co-op for up to four players, and virtual memory cards of up to 64MB per game.
Future prospects
RPCS3 port to add PS3 disk support
When asked about the potential inclusion of PS3 disk support for an RPCS3 port currently under development, Sword confirmed its arrival.
This comes as a response to Sony's decision to discontinue game disks, which has only fueled the homebrew community's efforts to preserve disk usage.
Despite these developments, Sony has yet to enable backward compatibility for physical and digital PS1-4 games on the PS5.