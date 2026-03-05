Sony scales back PC games to prioritize PlayStation users

Under its new strategy, Sony will continue to release online games on PC. However, single-player titles will now be kept console-exclusive. This marks a major departure from the company's previous approach of releasing PlayStation games on PC after a period of console exclusivity. The decision comes as Microsoft continues to embrace multiplatform gaming with its own consoles and PCs.

Sales concerns

Concerns over potential impact on PlayStation brand and sales

Bloomberg reports that poor recent sales of PlayStation games on PC and the potential risk to the PlayStation brand have contributed to this policy shift. There are also fears that releasing games on PC could hurt sales of current-gen consoles like PS5 and future ones like PS6. The possibility of PlayStation games running on the next Xbox console, which is expected to support PC games, may have also influenced Sony's return to console exclusives.