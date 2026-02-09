Sony's new WF-1000XM6 earbuds promise better sound and noise canceling

You get Hi-Res LDAC audio, DSEE Extreme upscaling, and a customizable 10-band EQ—with improved clarity and dynamics compared with the XM5s. Calls are clearer too, thanks to upgraded beamforming mics and better voice isolation. Battery life stays solid: up to 8 hours with ANC on, plus 16 hours from the case for up to 24 hours total.

Should you upgrade?

If you're rocking the XM4s, you may notice improvements—especially in noise canceling and durability.

But if you already have XM5s and are happy with them, you might want to hold off unless you really want those subtle improvements or the sleeker case.