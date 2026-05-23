Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro Max case transcribes in 154 languages Technology May 23, 2026

Soundcore's Liberty 5 Pro Max earbuds just dropped, and they're pretty much made for anyone who juggles meetings or group projects.

The charging case isn't just about keeping your buds powered. It can actually record in-person conversations and transcribe them into 154 languages.

Plus, there's a handy 1.78-inch AMOLED touchscreen on the case so you can control the earbuds' functions and see when recording is active.