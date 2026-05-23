Soundcore Liberty 5 Pro Max case transcribes in 154 languages
Soundcore's Liberty 5 Pro Max earbuds just dropped, and they're pretty much made for anyone who juggles meetings or group projects.
The charging case isn't just about keeping your buds powered. It can actually record in-person conversations and transcribe them into 154 languages.
Plus, there's a handy 1.78-inch AMOLED touchscreen on the case so you can control the earbuds' functions and see when recording is active.
Price $229.99, $240 unlimited transcription subscription
At $229.99, these earbuds bring "2x deeper noise cancelation," real-time speech translation, multipoint pairing with up to three devices, and AI voice commands.
Battery life is solid: you get up to 6.5 hours with ANC on (28 hours total with the case).
If you want unlimited transcription services though, there's a $240 subscription fee, so keep that in mind if note-taking is your thing.