Watch: SpaceX achieves historic first by catching Starship's upper stage

The successful catch of the upper stage, or "Ship," by SpaceX's launch tower was a major milestone in the company's ambitious recovery plan.

The company hopes to make both the top and bottom sections of Starship fully reusable. This is part of its strategy to fly more frequently and significantly cut costs.

However, SpaceX had to abort its plans to catch lower stage, or Super Heavy booster, just minutes after launch due to automated abort triggered by the booster itself.