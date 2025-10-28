SpaceX launches 137th Falcon 9 mission, sets new record

Mission sets new record for SpaceX

After liftoff, the rocket's first stage nailed its landing on the drone ship "Of Course I Still Love You" in the Pacific—its 17th flight so far.

With this launch, SpaceX has now put over 10,000 Starlink satellites into space (with nearly 8,750 still active), and they're not slowing down: plans are in place for up to 30,000 more satellites ahead.

This mission also set a new company record for most orbital launches in a single year, topping last year's count of 134.