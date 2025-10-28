Google Play Services, Wallet, WebView get Android October 2025 update

Key updates to system apps and services

Google Play Services (v25.42) now offers better device connectivity through updated APIs.

Google Wallet gets a new look for feedback and adds support for corporate badges.

Android WebView v142 steps up security with improvements to security and privacy and bug fixes.

The Play Store (v48.5) personalizes app content even more and expands purchase options in Mongolia.

Updates are also rolling out to Adaptive Connectivity Services, Android TV Core Services, System Intelligence, and Private Compute Services—though some changes may take a few months to reach everyone.