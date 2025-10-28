Spotify finally adds video podcasts to Apple TV app
Spotify just dropped a big update for its Apple TV app in late October 2025.
The new look is built for tvOS and finally lets you watch video podcasts and music videos right from your couch—though heads up, music videos aren't out yet in the US or Canada.
Real-time lyrics, better queue controls, adjustable podcast speeds
You'll get real-time lyrics on screen, better queue controls, adjustable podcast speeds, and smooth playback with Spotify Connect.
These changes come after users called out the old app for missing features compared to other platforms.
The update will hit all devices automatically by mid-November 2025.
How does Spotify on Apple TV stack up?
The refreshed app works on Apple TV HD and 4K models. It brings in Spotify DJ (that AI-powered playlist buddy).
Compared to rivals: Apple Music has music videos but skips video podcasts; YouTube Music offers more types of videos.