SpaceX launches 1st Starship V3 from Texas using hot staging Technology May 23, 2026

SpaceX just pulled off a big win with the launch of its Starship V3 from Texas on May 22, 2026. This was the first flight for the new V3 model and the first Starship launch in months.

The rocket used a cool hot staging technique, basically firing its upper-stage engines before separating.

It also carried 22 payloads, including two Starlink satellites meant to check out heat shield tiles before re-entry.