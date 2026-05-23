SpaceX launches 1st Starship V3 from Texas using hot staging
Technology
SpaceX just pulled off a big win with the launch of its Starship V3 from Texas on May 22, 2026. This was the first flight for the new V3 model and the first Starship launch in months.
The rocket used a cool hot staging technique, basically firing its upper-stage engines before separating.
It also carried 22 payloads, including two Starlink satellites meant to check out heat shield tiles before re-entry.
SpaceX booster crashed, Starship passed tests
Even though there were some engine issues and the booster couldn't do its planned return maneuver (so it plummeted back to Earth and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico), Ship 39 still nailed important re-entry and stress tests.
Elon Musk called it, saying, "Congratulations SpaceX team on an epic first Starship V3 launch & landing!"