SpaceX launches 21 satellites from California aiding Space Force upgrade
Technology
SpaceX just sent 21 satellites into orbit for the US military, with a Falcon 9 rocket lifting off from California early Saturday morning.
This launch is part of a bigger push by the US Space Force to upgrade how it communicates and tracks missile threats around the world.
SpaceX completes 4th Tranche 1 launch
The mission was delayed once but finally took off smoothly, marking the fourth of nine planned Tranche 1 launches in a plan to put 154 satellites in low Earth orbit, most focused on data transport and missile tracking.
So far, SpaceX has delivered 84 out of the planned 126 data transport satellites.
Plus, the Falcon 9's first stage booster made its sixth successful return landing, showing just how routine these high-stakes missions are becoming for SpaceX.