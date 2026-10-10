SpaceX launches 21 satellites from California aiding Space Force upgrade

The mission was delayed once but finally took off smoothly, marking the fourth of nine planned Tranche 1 launches in a plan to put 154 satellites in low Earth orbit, most focused on data transport and missile tracking.

So far, SpaceX has delivered 84 out of the planned 126 data transport satellites.

Plus, the Falcon 9's first stage booster made its sixth successful return landing, showing just how routine these high-stakes missions are becoming for SpaceX.