SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites, eyes global internet coverage
On August 14, 2025, SpaceX sent up a Falcon 9 rocket from California, adding 24 new Starlink satellites to their growing internet network.
With this launch, there are now over 8,100 active Starlink satellites orbiting Earth—helping connect even the most remote corners of the world.
Falcon 9 booster lands safely after launch
The Falcon 9 booster made a smooth landing on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship in the Pacific.
This isn't just cool to watch—it's a big part of how SpaceX keeps costs down and launches happening fast, according to industry experts.
By reusing boosters like this one (on its fifth flight!) , they're making space more accessible for everyone, as stated by SpaceX.
Starlink aims for global internet coverage
Starlink is already live in about 130 countries and is aiming for near-global coverage with around 12,000 satellites in total.
Regular launches keep pushing that goal closer; in fact, another batch is set to go up on August 15.
For anyone dreaming of fast internet anywhere—even off-grid—this is a sign things are moving quickly.