SpaceX launches more Starlink satellites, eyes global internet coverage

Falcon 9 booster lands safely after launch

The Falcon 9 booster made a smooth landing on the "Of Course I Still Love You" droneship in the Pacific.

This isn't just cool to watch—it's a big part of how SpaceX keeps costs down and launches happening fast, according to industry experts.

By reusing boosters like this one (on its fifth flight!) , they're making space more accessible for everyone, as stated by SpaceX.