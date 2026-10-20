SpaceX's Starfall capsule heads to orbit for the second time

Apart from Starfall, the Bandwagon-5 mission also carried W-Series 7, a mini-factory capsule by Varda Space Industries.

The other payloads included cubesats and microsats such as Pelican-12, an Earth-observation satellite by Planet.

If all goes according to plan, the 32 payloads will be deployed over nearly two hours after launch.

Starfall will separate last from Falcon 9's upper stage two hours and 48 minutes after liftoff.