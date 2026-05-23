SpaceX Starship splashed down in Indian Ocean after engine hiccup
SpaceX just pulled off a big moment: its Starship rocket launched on May 22, 2026, and made a splashdown in the Indian Ocean.
Even with an engine hiccup that stopped it from reaching full orbit, the flight still checked off important tests for engine reliability and flight stability.
SpaceX Starship released 22 mock satellites
Starship managed a controlled flip maneuver and briefly reignited its engines to steady itself while coming down. It also released 22 mock satellites, with two snapping photos of its heat shield for analysis.
The Super Heavy booster separated as planned but missed its boost-back burn, falling into the Gulf of Mexico instead.
Elon Musk called the mission "epic," highlighting how much progress was made.
NASA Artemis benefits from flight data
This test is a big step for SpaceX's future plans, including NASA's Artemis program, which aims to send people back to the Moon.
The data from this flight will help fine-tune Starship for upcoming missions that could shape space exploration for years to come.