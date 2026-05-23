SpaceX Starship splashed down in Indian Ocean after engine hiccup

SpaceX Starship released 22 mock satellites

Starship managed a controlled flip maneuver and briefly reignited its engines to steady itself while coming down. It also released 22 mock satellites, with two snapping photos of its heat shield for analysis.

The Super Heavy booster separated as planned but missed its boost-back burn, falling into the Gulf of Mexico instead.

Elon Musk called the mission "epic," highlighting how much progress was made.