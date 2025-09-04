Next Article
SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft just raised the ISS's orbit
SpaceX has pulled off something big: its Dragon spacecraft just raised the International Space Station's orbit by about a mile, using engines in its trunk section.
The ISS now circles Earth at roughly 261 by 412km.
It's a cool reminder that private space tech is making real impact up there.
NASA calls this a major milestone
Until now, Russian Progress ships were in charge of these "reboosts," but Dragon's success means the ISS doesn't have to rely as much on them anymore.
NASA called this a major milestone for keeping the station safe and running smoothly.
Plus, Dragon is sticking around till late December or early January, helping out with research deliveries and bringing experiments back—making it even more essential to life on the ISS.