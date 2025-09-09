Next Article
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket successfully lands for 500th time
SpaceX just pulled off its 500th rocket landing on September 5, 2025, after sending up 28 more Starlink satellites.
The Falcon 9 took off from Kennedy Space Center and, in classic SpaceX style, its first stage booster B1069 landed safely on the drone ship "Just Read the Instructions"—all within about eight minutes.
Over 8,300 Starlink satellites are now in orbit
With this launch, there are now over 8,300 Starlink satellites in orbit. The new batch (called Group 10-57) separated from the rocket about an hour after liftoff.
This was SpaceX's 111th Falcon 9 mission of the year, showing their push to make fast internet available even in places where regular connections just don't reach.