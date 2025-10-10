SpaceX's Starlink satellites now visible from ISS
NASA astronaut Don Pettit caught a stunning view of SpaceX's Starlink satellites streaking across Earth's horizon from the ISS this October.
With 8,475 satellites in orbit as of late September 2025, the Starlink constellation has gotten so big and bright that some satellites flashed for up to 10 seconds—one even rivaled Jupiter in brightness.
How to spot Starlink satellites
The best times to catch Starlink satellites are just after sunset or before sunrise, when sunlight hits them but the sky below is dark.
Right after a launch, you might see them moving in tight, speedy groups before they spread out over time.
Want to try? Apps like Satellite Tracker make it easy to find out when and where to look.
Bright satellites are a growing problem for astronomers
SpaceX is continuing its push for global internet coverage. But with so many satellites crowding the sky, astronomers and environmentalists are worried about interference with telescopes and extra space debris.
Some datasets from radio telescopes are already affected by up to 30%, and even Hubble's images can get glare from these bright new neighbors.