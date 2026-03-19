Spain's Multiverse Computing in talks for €500M funding round
Multiverse Computing, a fast-growing AI company from Spain, is reportedly in talks to raise approximately €500 million in fresh funding.
This follows their big €189 million round last year and could push their valuation to more than €1.5 billion.
CompactifAI is a game-changer for AI deployments
Their standout product, CompactifAI, uses quantum-inspired tech to shrink AI models, improving inference performance, running significantly faster, and taking up less storage.
It's flexible too: companies can use it on their own systems or through an API for applications across digital health, education, gaming, customer support, and other enterprise or edge deployments.
Over 100 clients, including Bosch and Bank of Canada
Founded by CEO Enrique Lizaso and Chief Scientific Officer Roman Orus (who has researched quantum-inspired tensor networks), Multiverse now works with more than 100 clients, including names like Bosch and Bank of Canada.