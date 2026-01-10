The ICE ads were part of a US government recruitment campaign

Spotify no longer runnig ads for US immigration agency

By Akash Pandey 01:54 pm Jan 10, 202601:54 pm

What's the story

Spotify is no longer running advertisements for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The Swedish streaming giant has confirmed the development after the ad campaign for the Trump administration ended in late 2025. "There are currently no ICE ads running on Spotify," said a spokesperson for the company. The ICE ads were part of a US government recruitment campaign that ran across all major media and platforms.