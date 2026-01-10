Spotify no longer runnig ads for US immigration agency
What's the story
Spotify is no longer running advertisements for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). The Swedish streaming giant has confirmed the development after the ad campaign for the Trump administration ended in late 2025. "There are currently no ICE ads running on Spotify," said a spokesperson for the company. The ICE ads were part of a US government recruitment campaign that ran across all major media and platforms.
Information
ICE ads started in April 2025
The campaign, which started in April 2025, also appeared on Amazon, YouTube, Hulu, and Max. It aimed to recruit over 10,000 deportation officers by the end of last year. The ads encouraged US listeners to "fulfill your mission to protect America" with signing bonuses of $50,000.
Policy clarification
Spotify's stance on ad policy
Despite protests, Spotify had previously defended the ICE ads, saying they did not "violate our advertising policies." The company explained that the advertisement was part of a broad campaign by the US government across television, streaming, and online channels. However, users were given the option to mark any ad with a thumbs-up or thumbs-down to manage their preferences.