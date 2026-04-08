Spotify now lets you create podcast playlists using text prompts
What's the story
Spotify has expanded its Prompted Playlists feature to include podcasts, making it easier for Premium users to discover new shows. The feature was first introduced in December as a beta for music playlists. Now, with the latest update, users can create customized Discover Weekly-style playlists of podcast episodes using text prompts to guide the algorithm toward specific genres or themes.
Feature functionality
How to use prompted playlists for podcasts
To use the feature, you go to the Spotify app and select "Create," then pick "Prompted Playlist" from the list. In the prompt text box, you describe what kind of podcast episodes you want in your playlist and hit "Generate playlist." However, it's worth noting that this feature is still in beta and only available in English for Premium users across select countries including the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Sweden.
Playlist enhancement
AI-generated summaries for each episode
Each episode in the generated playlist comes with a short AI-generated description explaining how it fits into the user's prompt. This feature adds an extra layer of personalization and understanding to each podcast episode, making it easier for users to find what they might enjoy based on their past listening habits.
Playlist management
Additional options for users
After generating a playlist, users have the option to add or manually edit Prompted Playlists. They can also choose how often these playlists are updated - daily, weekly (with specific days), or not at all. This level of control over their podcast discovery experience makes the feature even more appealing for Spotify's Premium users who want to curate their listening experience according to their preferences.