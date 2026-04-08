Spotify now lets you create podcast playlists using text prompts

Spotify has expanded its Prompted Playlists feature to include podcasts, making it easier for Premium users to discover new shows. The feature was first introduced in December as a beta for music playlists. Now, with the latest update, users can create customized Discover Weekly-style playlists of podcast episodes using text prompts to guide the algorithm toward specific genres or themes.

Feature functionality How to use prompted playlists for podcasts To use the feature, you go to the Spotify app and select "Create," then pick "Prompted Playlist" from the list. In the prompt text box, you describe what kind of podcast episodes you want in your playlist and hit "Generate playlist." However, it's worth noting that this feature is still in beta and only available in English for Premium users across select countries including the US, Canada, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand and Sweden.

Playlist enhancement AI-generated summaries for each episode Each episode in the generated playlist comes with a short AI-generated description explaining how it fits into the user's prompt. This feature adds an extra layer of personalization and understanding to each podcast episode, making it easier for users to find what they might enjoy based on their past listening habits.

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