Stanford researchers develop tiny chip boosting internet signals 100 times
Technology
Stanford researchers have created a super-small chip that can boost internet signals by 100 times, all while using very little power.
This tech could help bring faster, more reliable connections to everyday devices like your phone or even remote sensors, basically making global connectivity feel a lot smoother.
Lithium niobate racetrack recycles light
The chip uses a clever racetrack-shaped design to recycle light, strengthening signals much like a mini laser built for communication.
It's made from lithium niobate and built to be compact and energy-efficient, opening doors for quicker digital tech that doesn't drain your battery, whether you're using smartphones or remote sensors.