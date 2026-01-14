Musk's Starlink internet service free for Iranians amid protests

Elon Musk 's SpaceX has made its Starlink satellite internet service free for users in Iran . The move comes as the Iranian government continues its violent crackdown on anti-government protests. Ahmad Ahmadian, Executive Director at tech nonprofit Holistic Resilience, confirmed that previously inactive Starlink accounts in Iran are now active and their subscription fees have been waived.

Information access Starlink's role in information dissemination during protests Ahmadian emphasized the simplicity of accessing Starlink, saying, "It's plug and connect ... just put [the satellite terminal] somewhere that has access to a clear view of the sky, and you're good to go." The move comes after a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Musk earlier this week. The Iranian government has been blocking internet access for its citizens, while allegedly killing over 1,800 protesters in one of its biggest digital blackouts ever.

Limited reach The regime can jam Starlink signals While providing free access is a welcome step for activists, it would only benefit a tiny fraction of Iran's 92 million population. Experts have warned that the regime can jam Starlink signals. However, Ahmadian noted that due to the scale of the information blackout, Starlink has been "the only way to get the information out" about protesters being killed.

Censorship measures Iranian government's control over internet access Doug Madory from network monitoring firm Kentik, said the Iranian regime has "created their own Great Firewall that blocks everything but approved traffic." He added blocking internet access for Iranians is easy for the regime as there are only two companies connecting Iran to the internet. The Iranian government is now using a range of techniques to jam or degrade Starlink signals within its borders.

Service expansion Presence in Iran and public demand Despite not being officially licensed to operate in Iran, Musk had previously said that Starlink is active and available in the country. After the Israel-Iran war last year, Iranian authorities criminalized the use of Starlink. However, Ahmadian noted there was a "surge" in demand for the equipment inside Iran despite the risk of execution for using Starlink terminals.