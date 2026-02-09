State-backed hackers snooped on global ministries, critical infrastructure: Report Technology Feb 09, 2026

A major cyber spying operation, believed to be backed by a government, has hit 70 government and critical infrastructure organizations in 37 countries and has been active since at least January 2025.

The Asia-based group behind it—TGR-STA-1030—went after ministries handling finance, law enforcement, energy, trade, and more to gather intel on things like financial deals and military moves.