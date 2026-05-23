Stem cells free many with type 1 diabetes from insulin Technology May 23, 2026

Stem cell therapy is showing real promise for people with type 1 diabetes.

In a recent trial, most patients who got stem-cell-derived beta cells were able to ditch insulin shots within six months, pretty amazing, right?

Another patient in China stayed insulin-free for at least 12 months after getting lab-grown beta cells made from their own fat cells.