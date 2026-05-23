Stem cells free many with type 1 diabetes from insulin
Stem cell therapy is showing real promise for people with type 1 diabetes.
In a recent trial, most patients who got stem-cell-derived beta cells were able to ditch insulin shots within six months, pretty amazing, right?
Another patient in China stayed insulin-free for at least 12 months after getting lab-grown beta cells made from their own fat cells.
Researchers test genetic edits and capsules
The main challenge now is that the body often attacks these transplanted cells.
Researchers are working on fixes like genetic tweaks and protective capsules.
A 2025 study found gene-edited cells could dodge the immune system without extra drugs, helping control blood sugar for weeks.
If these advances keep up, stem cell treatments could become a dependable option for managing type 1 diabetes.