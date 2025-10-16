Stem cells in flatworms could help humans regrow body parts
Scientists just found out that planarians—a type of flatworm—can regrow their entire bodies thanks to special stem cells called neoblasts.
These cells are basically tiny repair crews, and the way they work could help us develop better treatments for injuries and diseases in humans.
Neoblasts make up about 15% of a planarian's body
Neoblasts make up about 15% of a planarian's body (way more than in humans).
When a flatworm gets hurt, neoblasts rush to the wound, multiply, and rebuild the missing parts with remarkable specificity.
Signals from the body tell them exactly what to fix, so the right tissues grow back in the right place.
Scientists are trying to design therapies that get human stem cells
Understanding how planarian stem cells know what to do could help scientists design therapies that get human stem cells to repair tissues safely—without causing problems like cancer.
It's a big step toward making real-life regeneration possible, not just sci-fi.