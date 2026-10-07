Stockholm to announce 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry at 3:15
The 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry will be announced on October 7 at 3:15pm IST, straight from Stockholm.
This big reveal follows this week's Nobel prizes in medicine and physics.
Chemistry has a particularly close connection to Alfred Nobel himself, thanks to Alfred Nobel's work as an inventor, entrepreneur and industrialist whose work depended heavily on chemical knowledge.
Nobel Chemistry Prize has 200 laureates
Since 1901, the Nobel Prize in Chemistry has celebrated breakthroughs that changed how we understand molecules, life processes, and technology, awarding 200 people so far (but only eight women, highlighting a real gender gap).
Fun fact: winners have ranged from age 35 to an impressive 97!
Also, nominations stay secret for 50 years, which adds a bit of mystery and keeps the focus on truly game-changing discoveries.