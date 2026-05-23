Study finds 16% vascular plant species risk extinction by 2100

Study maps plant range shifts

The study mapped how climate shifts will affect plant locations from 2081 to 2100, considering habitat conditions such as temperature, rainfall, soils, land use, and landscape features like shade.

Even if seeds spread to new spots, shrinking habitats mean many plants still face high extinction risks.

Arctic plants are losing ground as cold zones retreat, and drought-prone areas like the western US are hit by wildfires and dry soil, while tropical regions might see new plant communities thanks to extra rain.