Study finds AI used in majority of Organization Science submissions

AI feedback less thoughtful and narrower

The study found that AI-written feedback was often less thoughtful and more narrow than human reviews.

The push to publish more papers (thanks to institutional pressure) seems to be fueling this heavy reliance on AI.

Interestingly, author teams from non-native English institutions and new field entrants didn't see much improvement in their chances of getting published with AI help.

The takeaway? We need a smarter balance between using tech for speed and keeping research quality high.