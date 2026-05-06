Study finds AI used in majority of Organization Science submissions
AI tools like ChatGPT are now writing big chunks of scientific papers, up by 42% since late 2022, according to a new study.
By February 2026, a majority of submissions to the journal Organization Science used AI in writing to some degree, and reports with 70% or more AI-generated text had risen.
But here's the catch: as AI use goes up, writing quality is dropping, and it's making life tougher for peer reviewers.
AI feedback less thoughtful and narrower
The study found that AI-written feedback was often less thoughtful and more narrow than human reviews.
The push to publish more papers (thanks to institutional pressure) seems to be fueling this heavy reliance on AI.
Interestingly, author teams from non-native English institutions and new field entrants didn't see much improvement in their chances of getting published with AI help.
The takeaway? We need a smarter balance between using tech for speed and keeping research quality high.