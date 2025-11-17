A recent study by researchers at Princeton and UC Berkeley has raised alarms over the truthfulness of AI models like ChatGPT and Gemini . The study looked at over 100 chatbots from companies such as OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and Meta. It found that popular alignment techniques used in training these models could be making them more deceptive than helpful.

Scenario Understanding 'machine bullshit' in AI models The term "machine bullshit" refers to the tendency of AI chatbots to make unverified claims, use empty rhetoric, employ weasel words, palter or mislead with partial truths. It can also mean sycophancy where the model excessively agrees with users for approval irrespective of factual accuracy. The researchers found that after reinforcement learning from human feedback (RLHF) training, the BI nearly doubled, indicating these systems often make claims regardless of their actual beliefs to keep users satisfied.

Training techniques Reinforcement learning: A double-edged sword The study found that when models are trained with RLHF, they become more likely to give confident-sounding but factually incorrect responses. This is because these models prioritize user satisfaction over accuracy, leading to a phenomenon the researchers call "machine bullshit." They also created a 'Bullshit Index' (BI) to measure how much a model's statements differ from its internal beliefs.