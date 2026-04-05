Sundar Pichai announces Gmail address change preserving all data
Big news for Gmail users: Google CEO Sundar Pichai just announced you'll soon be able to change your email address without losing any of your data.
This update means you can swap out an old or embarrassing username and keep all your emails, photos, and account info safe.
The feature is rolling out gradually, so hang tight if you don't see it yet.
Change Gmail address through account settings
Changing your address is pretty simple: just head to "Manage your Google Account" in Gmail, go to "Personal info," and look for the option under "Email."
After verifying with your password, if the option appears for your account, you can update your address.
Messages sent to the old address will still reach you, and you can sign in with any linked email across Google services like Drive or Maps.
You can switch back if needed, but heads up: after changing addresses, you won't be able to create a brand-new Gmail account for 12 months.