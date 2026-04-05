Sundar Pichai announces Gmail address change preserving all data

Change Gmail address through account settings

Changing your address is pretty simple: just head to "Manage your Google Account" in Gmail, go to "Personal info," and look for the option under "Email."

After verifying with your password, if the option appears for your account, you can update your address.

Messages sent to the old address will still reach you, and you can sign in with any linked email across Google services like Drive or Maps.

You can switch back if needed, but heads up: after changing addresses, you won't be able to create a brand-new Gmail account for 12 months.