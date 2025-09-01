Supermassive black hole may have influenced unusual merger event
Astronomers say a supermassive black hole likely played a part in the unusual black hole merger event GW190814, first spotted back in August 2019.
What made this event stand out? The two compact objects had a really uneven mass ratio—about 10:1—which hinted that something else, possibly a third object, was involved.
These new insights were just published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.
Study challenges traditional views on black hole mergers
The team from Shanghai Astronomical Observatory, led by Dr. Wenbiao Han, found signs that challenge the usual ideas about how pairs of black holes form and merge.
Using an updated analysis method, they picked up on slight acceleration during the event—evidence pointing to a third compact object nearby.
Their findings support a newer model where supermassive black holes can capture binary pairs and create complex triple systems, opening up fresh ways to understand how these cosmic giants shape our universe.