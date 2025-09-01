Supermassive black hole may have influenced unusual merger event

Study challenges traditional views on black hole mergers

The team from Shanghai Astronomical Observatory, led by Dr. Wenbiao Han, found signs that challenge the usual ideas about how pairs of black holes form and merge.

Using an updated analysis method, they picked up on slight acceleration during the event—evidence pointing to a third compact object nearby.

Their findings support a newer model where supermassive black holes can capture binary pairs and create complex triple systems, opening up fresh ways to understand how these cosmic giants shape our universe.