UK flags possible Chinese role in Foreign Office cyberattack

The UK Foreign Office's computer systems, which contain sensitive information, were allegedly hacked by suspected Chinese cybercriminals a few months ago, according to UK media reports. The attack was confirmed by UK MP Chris Bryant in an interview with Sky News. He said that while it is "not entirely clear" who is behind the hack, The Sun reported that a group called Storm-1849 was behind the attack.

Cyber espionage Storm-1849's involvement and data breach details Storm-1849, a China-linked espionage group, is said to have targeted Foreign Office servers. The attack resulted in the theft of "thousands" of confidential documents and data including visa details. This group has been accused by Western agencies of being part of Beijing's state-aligned hacking apparatus. They have previously targeted politicians, parliamentary staff, and organizations critical of the Chinese government using phishing emails and cloud access to harvest sensitive political information.

Incident management Bryant's response and security measures Bryant confirmed that they were aware of the hack since October and acted quickly to mitigate its impact. He said, "We managed to close the hole, as it were, very quickly." Bryant also emphasized on tackling high-profile cyber-attacks in UK such as those on Marks and Spencer, Jaguar Land Rover and British Library. He clarified that some reports about this incident may have been more speculation than accurate.

Risk assessment Technical issue and low risk to individuals Bryant pointed out a "technical issue" on one of the FCDO sites that led to this hacking incident. He said, "We're fairly confident that there's a low risk of any individual actually being affected by this." This statement comes amid various speculations about potential outcomes from the hack. Bryant stressed that they are on top of the situation and don't want to create unnecessary panic over it.