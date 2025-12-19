TCS pilots AI-led cybersecurity measures after JLR breach

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) , India's leading IT services provider, is testing a set of standardized cybersecurity protocols for its major clients. The move comes in the wake of a major cyberattack on Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) , one of TCS's key customers. The attack at the luxury carmaker is expected to cost up to $1 billion, according to Mint.

Incident impact Cyberattack on JLR disrupted production, exposed employee data The cyberattack on JLR disrupted vehicle production and exposed employee data. It has also drawn regulatory scrutiny and could lead to legal action against the company. To avoid similar consequences for other clients, TCS is piloting fixed cybersecurity response frameworks. The company is forming six specialized teams of about 150 professionals to run these pilots and test predefined procedures to minimize damage during cyber incidents.

Protocol details TCS's cybersecurity measures include AI tools and video verification The cybersecurity measures being tested by TCS include video-based verification of employees responsible for critical IT support, use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools to monitor hacker movement within systems, and deployment of additional cybersecurity layers to strengthen network protection. Once validated, the results of these pilots will be showcased to clients and integrated into their IT environments.

Contract details TCS's role in JLR's IT operations TCS signed a five-year, $1 billion IT transformation deal with JLR back in September 2023. The contract covers back-end IT operations, cloud migration, cybersecurity, data services, and application development. The cyberattack disrupted vehicle production as well as repairs at several JLR facilities and prompted close oversight from senior Tata Group leadership.