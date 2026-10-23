Tech Mahindra partners with SpaceXSI, bringing Grok Build into workflows

The partnership between Tech Mahindra and SpaceXSI is aimed at accelerating software development and boosting productivity through the use of Grok AI.

Tech Mahindra plans to use Grok for industry-specific solutions across sectors such as technology, telecommunications, banking and financial services (BFSI), and manufacturing.

The Grok Build coding agent can be used at various stages of software development including understanding technical requirements, generating code, supporting testing and helping engineers update applications.