Tech Mahindra partners with SpaceXSI, bringing Grok Build into workflows
What's the story
Tech Mahindra has announced a partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceXSI. The collaboration will see Tech Mahindra leverage the Grok Build coding agent for software development and modernization of legacy systems. This is the first time SpaceXSI has partnered with an Indian IT company, marking a significant milestone in the tech industry.
Strategic goals
Grok AI to boost productivity and accelerate software development
The partnership between Tech Mahindra and SpaceXSI is aimed at accelerating software development and boosting productivity through the use of Grok AI.
Tech Mahindra plans to use Grok for industry-specific solutions across sectors such as technology, telecommunications, banking and financial services (BFSI), and manufacturing.
The Grok Build coding agent can be used at various stages of software development including understanding technical requirements, generating code, supporting testing and helping engineers update applications.
Legacy modernization
Modernizing legacy systems with Grok Build
Tech Mahindra plans to use Grok Build's capabilities across the development lifecycle, not just for isolated coding tasks.
The focus will be on modernizing legacy systems that can contain millions of lines of code developed over decades.
These systems are still linked to databases, payment systems, and other business processes.
AI tools can analyze existing code and assist engineers in rewriting or migrating applications.
Previous partnerships
Tech Mahindra joins other Indian IT companies in AI race
Tech Mahindra has previously partnered with Google Cloud and Microsoft, developing AI-powered platforms.
The company will also train its employees through certification programs as part of this new partnership with SpaceXSI.
Other Indian IT companies such as TCS and Wipro have also signed similar deals with AI players like OpenAI and Anthropic.