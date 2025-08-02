Next Article
This 3D-printed drone can fly and dive seamlessly
A team of students from Aalborg University in Denmark has built a cool 3D-printed drone that can both fly through the air and dive underwater—all in one smooth move.
Their viral videos show the drone taking off, splashing into water, then popping back up into flight without any outside help.
The drone could be a game-changer for ship inspections, ocean research
The secret is in the propellers—they shift angles to work just as well underwater as they do in the sky.
The students even wrote their own software and made swapping out parts super easy.
While it's still a prototype, this clever design could be a game-changer for things like ship inspections or ocean research down the line.