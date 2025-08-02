SpaceX's Crew-11 mission on way to ISS: Here's how to watch

Meet tear Crew-11 team

The crew features NASA's Zena Cardman (commander) and Mike Fincke (pilot), plus Kimiya Yui from Japan and Oleg Platonov from Russia.

Cardman and Platonov are making their first trip to space, while Yui and Fincke are already seasoned flyers.

They'll join Expedition 73 on the ISS, taking over from Crew-10.