SpaceX's Crew-11 mission on way to ISS: Here's how to watch
SpaceX's Crew-11 is set to arrive at the International Space Station early Saturday, August 2, around 3:00am EDT.
Their Crew Dragon Endeavour spacecraft lifted off from Kennedy Space Center on August 1, marking its record sixth flight—a big milestone for reusable space tech.
Meet tear Crew-11 team
The crew features NASA's Zena Cardman (commander) and Mike Fincke (pilot), plus Kimiya Yui from Japan and Oleg Platonov from Russia.
Cardman and Platonov are making their first trip to space, while Yui and Fincke are already seasoned flyers.
They'll join Expedition 73 on the ISS, taking over from Crew-10.
Docking and welcome ceremony will be streamed live
You can catch all the action as it happens—NASA will stream the docking and welcome ceremony starting at 1:00am EDT on August 2.
The mission continues SpaceX's work with NASA's Commercial Crew Program, which has been flying astronauts since 2020.
