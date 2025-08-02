Next Article
Lenovo's rollable ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 is now a reality
Lenovo has launched the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable—a laptop with an OLED screen that literally rolls out from 14-inch to 16.7-inch.
First shown off as a concept in 2022 and launched at CES 2025, this device was built with Intel and lets you expand your workspace with a tap or even a hand gesture—no more lugging around extra monitors.
It starts at $3,299 (around ₹2.73 lakh)
Inside, you get Intel's Core Ultra 7 chip, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and a battery that fast-charges to keep up with busy days.
The display resolution also grows as the screen expands (from 2,000 x 1,600 to 2,000 x 2,350 pixels).
Built tough to military standards (MIL-STD-810H), it starts at $3,299 (about ₹2.73 lakh).
For a closer look in action, check out Vico Song's CES demo on Lenovo's Facebook page.