Lenovo's rollable ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 is now a reality Technology Aug 02, 2025

Lenovo has launched the ThinkBook Plus Gen 6 Rollable—a laptop with an OLED screen that literally rolls out from 14-inch to 16.7-inch.

First shown off as a concept in 2022 and launched at CES 2025, this device was built with Intel and lets you expand your workspace with a tap or even a hand gesture—no more lugging around extra monitors.