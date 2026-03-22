This AI model can predict your wheat yield pre-harvest Technology Mar 22, 2026

Researchers in India have built an AI model, GA-DNN, that predicts how much wheat a field will produce, pre-harvest, using handheld or vehicle-mounted proximal sensors (NDVI, canopy temperature and plant height) taken across key growth stages.

The team trained it on data from 3,350 wheat genotypes from fields in New Delhi and Pune.