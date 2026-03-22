This AI model can predict your wheat yield pre-harvest
Technology
Researchers in India have built an AI model, GA-DNN, that predicts how much wheat a field will produce, pre-harvest, using handheld or vehicle-mounted proximal sensors (NDVI, canopy temperature and plant height) taken across key growth stages.
The team trained it on data from 3,350 wheat genotypes from fields in New Delhi and Pune.
Early signs of plant health and stress
By picking up early signs of plant health and stress, the model helps breeders spot the best-performing wheat much sooner.
Farmers get an early heads-up to adjust watering and fertilizer, while policymakers can plan grain buying better, even when the weather's unpredictable.