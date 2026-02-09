This AI tool helps you ace the Indian wedding buffet
Ever felt lost at a giant Indian wedding buffet?
Bengaluru engineer Pankaj Tanwar (27) gets it—so he built BuffetGPT, an AI tool that scans buffet photos and helps you plan your plate.
Launched on February 6, it's designed to help guests enjoy more of the good stuff without feeling stuffed.
How it works
Just upload a pic of the spread, and BuffetGPT sorts dishes into "high-value" (think Hyderabadi biryani) or "fillers" (like dal makhani).
It suggests a winning ratio—half your plate should be mains/curries, 15% breads/sides, and the rest desserts.
The tool even recommends grabbing popular meats first and saving space for rich desserts like rasmalai.
Tanwar tested it at a friend's wedding
Tanwar tested it at a friend's wedding and was happy with how it worked.
One example shared online described BuffetGPT analyzing 13 food items at a wedding in Ahmedabad.
Social media feedback has been upbeat, with some folks even wishing for smart glasses integration to make buffet-hopping even easier.