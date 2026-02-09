This AI tool helps you ace the Indian wedding buffet

How it works

Just upload a pic of the spread, and BuffetGPT sorts dishes into "high-value" (think Hyderabadi biryani) or "fillers" (like dal makhani).

It suggests a winning ratio—half your plate should be mains/curries, 15% breads/sides, and the rest desserts.

The tool even recommends grabbing popular meats first and saving space for rich desserts like rasmalai.