Next Article
This drone can follow you while you surf
HoverAir just dropped the Aqua, calling it the world's first fully waterproof drone made for watersports.
It can follow you on the water at up to 55km/h, handles windy days like a champ, and even takes off and lands right on the water—perfect for surfing, kayaking, or related watersports.
Weighing under 250g, the Aqua doesn't require a pilot's license
Aqua packs a sharp 4K camera (100 fps slow-mo!) into a body under 250g—so no FAA pilot's license needed.
With its tough build and smart tracking, it's set to shake up the market and outdo rivals like SwellPro.
More details are coming soon from Zero Zero Robotics, but this little drone already looks ready to make waves.