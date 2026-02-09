This genetic variant may increase risk of Parkinson's disease
A new Baylor College of Medicine study has found a genetic variant, rs1450522 in the SPTSSB gene, that may raise your risk for Parkinson's disease.
It is associated with higher SPTSSB protein in the brain (especially neurons) and with elevated sphingolipid levels in blood, and with lower levels of certain fatty acids—associations the authors say may partly explain the variant's modest link to higher PD risk.
How the variant affects healthy people
People carrying this variant—even if they felt totally fine—had higher sphingolipid levels in blood, and in some healthy carriers certain fatty acids were lower.
These patterns held up in both healthy folks and people with Parkinson's.
The researchers' analyzes suggest the gene may help drive the changes, matching what's known about other genes tied to brain fat balance.
Potential for early detection and prevention
The team also found early warning signs of Parkinson's in blood and brain samples before symptoms showed up.
As Dr. Joshua Shulman put it, these insights could lead to simple blood tests for spotting PD earlier—and maybe even open doors for preventive treatments down the line.