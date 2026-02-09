This genetic variant may increase risk of Parkinson's disease Technology Feb 09, 2026

A new Baylor College of Medicine study has found a genetic variant, rs1450522 in the SPTSSB gene, that may raise your risk for Parkinson's disease.

It is associated with higher SPTSSB protein in the brain (especially neurons) and with elevated sphingolipid levels in blood, and with lower levels of certain fatty acids—associations the authors say may partly explain the variant's modest link to higher PD risk.