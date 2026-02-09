This giant prehistoric crocodile was as big as a bus
A giant, scientifically accurate model of Deinosuchus schwimmeri—a 31-foot prehistoric crocodile with a bite as strong as T. rex—was installed at the Tellus Science Museum in Cartersville, Georgia.
The croc's replica reflects more than 2 years of technical work
Dr. David Schwimmer spent over 40 years digging up fossils and piecing together this ancient beast, with support from National Geographic.
His research laid the groundwork for bringing this super croc back to life—at least as a replica.
The team used high-res 3D scans of real fossils
The team used high-res 3D scans of real fossils to rebuild the skeleton and armor, aiming to be scientifically accurate.
As Dr. Schwimmer puts it, "Bones and fossils tell us only part of the story"—replicas help us imagine these creatures as they really were.
Tellus is now the only place you can see it
Tellus is now the only place you can see this massive croc up close—and students continue to visit on school field trips.
Curator Rebecca Melsheimer says seeing its true size is way more jaw-dropping than any picture or page could ever be.