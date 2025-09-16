This helmet can zap your brain to fix it
Scientists at University College London have created an ultrasound helmet that can tweak deep-brain circuits linked to conditions like Parkinson's and depression, all without surgery.
It can target tiny brain areas—way smaller than what older tech could manage—opening up new possibilities for treating neurological and psychiatric disorders.
The device worked without causing weird side effects
The team tested the helmet on volunteers by aiming ultrasound at a part of the brain that handles vision.
Brain scans showed they hit the right spot: activity in the visual cortex changed as expected.
Even cooler, people didn't notice any changes in their sight, meaning the device worked without causing weird side effects.
It could be a game-changer for people needing help with brain disorders
With 256 ultrasound elements and a comfy face mask to keep things steady, this helmet delivers super-precise brain stimulation.
Since it's non-invasive and reversible, it could be a game-changer for people needing help with brain disorders—offering hope beyond traditional (and often riskier) surgeries.