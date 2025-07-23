This Indian student built AI device to help speech-impaired people
Pranet Khetan, an 11th grader from Gurgaon, has built Paraspeak—a smart device powered by AI that helps people with speech disorders like dysarthria (often caused by paralysis or Parkinson's) communicate more easily.
His invention has already been recognized at major science fairs in India and abroad.
Paraspeak can turn slurred speech into clear speech
Paraspeak is India's first open-source speech recognition tool for Hindi speakers with dysarthria.
About the size of a webcam, it turns slurred speech into clear speech with just one button press.
It's affordable (₹2,000 and a small monthly internet fee), supports multiple users, and uses an expanded Hindi dataset for better accuracy.
Pranet was inspired after seeing how tough communication was for patients at a paralysis care center—now, his device could make daily life a lot easier for them.