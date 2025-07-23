This Indian student built AI device to help speech-impaired people

Paraspeak can turn slurred speech into clear speech

Paraspeak is India's first open-source speech recognition tool for Hindi speakers with dysarthria.

About the size of a webcam, it turns slurred speech into clear speech with just one button press.

It's affordable (₹2,000 and a small monthly internet fee), supports multiple users, and uses an expanded Hindi dataset for better accuracy.

Pranet was inspired after seeing how tough communication was for patients at a paralysis care center—now, his device could make daily life a lot easier for them.