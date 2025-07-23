Next Article
India launches AI literacy campaign for women in rural areas
India just kicked off its first-ever AI literacy campaign for women in rural and semi-urban areas, led by the National Commission for Women (NCW).
Since May, the Yashoda AI Abhiyan has run 11 workshops helping women who are new to tech learn about artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and staying safe online.
'AI Passport' and digital safety toolkit
The campaign hands out an "AI Passport" (think: a fun learning guide using tools like ChatGPT) and a digital safety toolkit that covers things like data privacy and cyberbullying.
The big idea? Making sure women aren't left behind as tech evolves—so they can be confident users and even shape how technology grows in India.