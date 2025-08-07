Next Article
This new app helps you compare Uber, Blinkit, Ola fares
Comparify is a new Android app that lets you quickly compare prices for rides (Uber, Ola) and groceries (Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart) all in one place.
Just link your accounts and you'll see real-time fares, deals, wallet balances, and coupons—no more endless app-hopping to save money or time.
How does Comparify work?
You can search for any grocery item and instantly spot which service is cheapest or fastest.
Plus, Comparify makes privacy a priority: your data isn't misused and disconnecting your accounts is simple.
It's Android-only for now, but with all the buzz, an iOS version could be on the way!