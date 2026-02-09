This startup has developed a laser-based wireless charging system
Prime Movr LLC, a Kashmir-based startup, has announced a new laser power transmission technology—a tech that uses laser beams to wirelessly power devices.
Its compact setup boosts efficiency, making it great for remote sensors and outdoor gadgets where plugging in isn't an option.
How it works
Unlike old-school radio frequency charging, this laser system delivers more focused energy over longer distances.
As co-founder Parvez Rishi puts it, "The ability to transmit focused energy over a longer distance should have broad appeal across several applications."
Plus, it can run on solar or wind power and send energy straight to your device—no wires needed.
Focus on small-scale solutions
Prime Movr's tech is all about keeping things green and simple.
Instead of going for massive industrial projects like some global giants, they're focusing on small-scale solutions that actually work for hard-to-reach places—helping devices last longer without the usual hassle.